AUBURN, N.Y. (WROC) — A school resource officer from Auburn High School was arrested following accusations of inaproriate contact with a student, officials from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Authorities say 32-year-old William Morrissey III, a Town of Throop resident, is charged with first degree sex abuse, official misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say Morriseey is accused of “repeated inappropriate conduct with a student” in and around the City of Auburn, including Auburn High School where he served as a resource officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing any anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Frederick Cornelius at 315-253-6562.

Morrissey was arraigned and committed to jail in lieue of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.