Attempted robbery at West Avenue Tops, Rochester man arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after police say he tried to rob a Tops store.

41-year-old Ernest Douglas was charged with second degree robbery and second degree assault, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said officers responded to the Tops store on West Avenue for the report of a gunpoint robbery. “As the suspect ran out of the store he accosted a 76-year-old female and City resident while she was in her car in the parking lot. The female resisted and people in the area went to assist her,” Captain Michael Callari said in a statement.

Douglas allegedly then ran from the car and police apprehended him a short distance later. He is scheduled to appear in City Court Wednesday morning. Additional charges may be forthcoming.