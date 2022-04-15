ALABAMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Genesee County resident is charged with attempted murder and more crimes following a knife attack this week on the Tonawanda Reservation.

Officials from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 29-year-old Jarrett Coniglio is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree intimidating a witness, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree menacing.

Authorities say deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road on the Reservation, located in the Town of Alabama, for a reported assault involving a knife around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

Officials say, following an investigation, Coniglio was arrested Thursday. He’s alleged to have attacked a man with a knife, causing “serious physical injury.”

Coniglio was arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and held without bail. He’s due back in court on April 19.