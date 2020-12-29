At least 6 people stabbed or cut during large fight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large fight involving at least eight people wielding baseball bats, knives, and other weapons left many needing medical attention Tuesday evening.

Police were called to North Clinton Avenue around 2:00 p.m. for reports of a large fight and weapons. Investigators said officers stopped the fight and treated a number of people for injuries, including:

  • A 17-year-old female city resident, with at least one stab wound
  • A 22 year old male city resident, with at least one laceration
  • A 19 year old female city resident, with at least one stab wound
  • A 24 year old female city resident, with at least one laceration
  • A 20 year old female city resident, stabbed at least one time
  • A 25 year old female city resident, with at least one stab wound

Rochester Police said they were interviewing people for their investigation Tuesday night. No arrests have been made.

