ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one motorcyclist has been arrested for DWI and another was injured after a hit-and-run on West Ridge Road sent a pedestrian to the hospital, according to the Greece Police Department.

Officers said they received a report that a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle. They found the individual, a 42-year-old man from Greece, with an injury to his lower body and abrasions to his head. He was taken into surgery at URMC and is in stable condition.

Investigators determined the man was crossing W. Ridge Road at the crosswalk when a motorcycle ran a red light and hit him. The motorcycle left the scene.

An officer of the Rochester Police Department saw three motorcycles in the area of W. Ridge Road and Dewey Avenue. TPolice followed them to Ridgeway Avenue and Mt. Read Boulevard where he attempted to stop them. The three motorcycles then went west on Ridgeway Ave. and Latona Road.

One of the motorcycle drivers crashed their bike into an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Lyndonville, got an arm injury and was taken to URMC. He is in stable condition.

One of the other motorcycle drivers, identified as 31-year-old Jason Hirtreiter of Albion, was arrested and charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

The other motorcycle driver got away from the scene. Police said at least one of the three motorcycles was involved in the hit-and-run. The incident remains under investigation.