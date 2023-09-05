ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one person is dead and another is in custody after a fatal car crash in northwest Rochester as police work to investigate the incident.

A News 8 crew says that there was a damaged SUV and a damaged tractor-trailer at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred in the area of Lexington Avenue near Curlew Street overnight into Tuesday. Details are limited at this time, but Rochester police confirmed the crash was fatal.

RPD also said that charges are pending at this time. The Major Crimes Unit will be continuing the investigation.

