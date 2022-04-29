ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old man suspected of shooting a male who was sitting inside his car near Plymouth Avenue earlier this month, was arrested and charged Thursday.

According to police, Marquis Hooks faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

Officials responded to the area of Plymouth Avenue and Exchange Street for the report of gunshots on April 12. A short time later, they located a 38-year-old male who was shot and hospitalized.

On Thursday, investigators identified Hooks as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody after locating him in the Town of Irondequoit.

The 26-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and is due to be arraigned later today.

According to police documents, the same man was also arrested for shooting into an occupied home earlier this month in Rochester. He was arraigned for three separate charges upon capture.

Rochester police recovered a total of seven firearms during the aforementioned arrest.

Investigators were assisted by the United State Marshall’s Service Task Force.

