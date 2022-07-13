ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old suspect was arrested and charged Tuesday for his involvement in a June shooting that left a man with life-altering injuries.

According to police documents, officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for the report of a shooting in the morning hours of June 1st. There, they located a man in his 30s who suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot at least once in the upper body.

Investigators identified Luis Osorio as the suspected shooter and arrested him Tuesday during a traffic stop on Norton Street. He was transported to Monroe County Jail.

Osorio has been charged with assault in the first degree.

Authorities also said the victim is expected to survive but has significant injuries.

