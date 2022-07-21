ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested and charged with arson in consecutive fires set on a building at East Main Street and Alexander Street, officials announced Thursday.

Fire crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight fire on 432 Alexander Street Friday and found a vehicle that had been set on fire. Video captured the moments before the blaze spread through an occupied 22-unit apartment building.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the outside section of the structure and say no one was injured during the incident.

Three days later, fire crew members were dispatched to the same building for a fire that quickly progressed to a three-alarm fire. After the fire was put out, authorities said a person was found inside Monday morning when firefighters responded to the blaze around 7 a.m.

Damage from the fire on Alexander Street forced nearby diner restaurant Jim’s on Main to close its doors for the following day, due to lingering smoke concerns.

Investigators with Rochester police identified a suspect on Wednesday and charged him with:

Arson in the second degree

Two counts of arson in the third degree

One count of Arson in the fourth degree

Grand larceny

Obstruction of government authority

Authorities say the man stole the fire chief’s vehicle keys during the first fire on 432 Alexander Street Friday and is also responsible for setting three separate fires at different locations throughout the city within an hour of each other.

Police has yet to provide details on other incidents or the suspect’s identification. He is currently in Monroe County Jail awaiting arraignment.