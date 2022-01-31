Farmington man charged with arson after fire at Ontario County Dollar General store

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say an Ontario County man was arrested in connection to a recent fire at a Dollar General Store in Farmington.

Authorities say 31-year-old Ariel Ferrer of Farmington was arrested Monday and charged with second degree arson and resisting arrest.

Police say Ferrer was identified as a person of interest when fire crews responded to the fire at the store on State Route 96 back on January 20.

Officials say Ferrer had made a number of suspicious acts in the location.

Ferrer was was remanded to Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment, according to police.

