ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department officials announced an arson arrest in connection to a car fire Saturday night near the East Avenue Wegmans parking lot.

Authorities say firefighters responded to Probert Street for the report of a vehicle fire after a Rochester police officer reported the fire on the street next to the parking lot.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, the vehicle was “heavily involved in fire.” Investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set and they developed leads implicating a male suspect who had left the scene.

Authorities say the suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

The suspect is charged with third-degree arson and was arraigned Thursday morning.