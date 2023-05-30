ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Arrests have been made regarding two separate stolen car incidents in Albion.

On Friday, May 26, Albion Police Department conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the arrests of Marcus McMillan and his son Patrick McMillan for criminal possession of stolen property. Albion PD says the vehicle was reported stolen by a rental car company at the end of March.

Patrick was processed and released, while Marcus was transported and is being held in the Orleans County Jail.

In a separate incident on Monday, May 29, Albion PD was notified of a stolen vehicle sighted in the Albion area. The car, which was reported stolen out of the City of Tonawanda, was later located, resulting in the three suspects fleeing in the stolen vehicle. According to Albion PD, the vehicle pursuit ended when the three suspects fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

All three suspects were arrested without further incident. 20-year-old Ceu Uk, 22-year-old Nathaniel Thompson, and 21-year-old Thobee Osborne were released with appearance tickets as none of their charges are arraignable offenses under NYS Bail Reform Laws.