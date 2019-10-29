‘Acquaintance’ of victim in Webster homicide charged with murder

39-year-old Piero Scala is charged with second degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing 56-year-old Cathy O'Brien in her Webster home earlier this month.

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police officials announced an arrest in connection to a homicide on Oakdale Drive earlier this month.

Piero Scala, 39 of Webster, is charged with second degree murder.

Piero Scala (Webster Police Department Photo)

Scala is accused of fatally stabbing 56-year-old Cathy O’Brien in her home on Oakdale Drive on October 9.

Webster police chief Joe Rieger says Scala was an acquaintance of the victim and that this was an isolated incident.

“We hope this arrest brings some type of closure to Cathy’s family,” Rieger said. “We want to thank all those in the community that have come forward with information. It is often difficult to close these cases without the cooperation and support of our community.”

The Webster Police Department was called to a residence on Oakdale Drive on Wednesday, October 9 at 4:44 p.m. to check on the welfare of O’Brien.

Upon arrival responding officers found her dead inside the home.

“At this time we want to reiterate that this was an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety,” Rieger said.

Scala was arraigned Monday night in Webster Town Court. He’s scheduled to return to court on Friday. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley says she aims to have this case brought to a grand jury.

“Our plan is to put the case before a Monroe County Grand Jury before the pulmonary hearing on Friday afternoon,” Doorley said. “We will make sure we bring justice to miss O’Brien and her family.”

This was Webster’s second homicide in just a few months.

Back in July, 29-year-old Timothy Manley Jr. died from injuries sustained in a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard. No arrests have been made in connection to that case.