ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced Monday a murder arrest in connection to a November homicide on Cummings Street.

Authorities say around midnight on November 26, 23-year-old Davezhone Bratcher was driving home after Thanksgiving dinner with three family members in the vehicle, including his-5-year-old sister.

Police say as the vehicle was traveling down Cummings Street, it was blocked by a suspect vehicle. They say at least one suspect with a handgun approached the vehicle in a random robbery attempt.

Officials say the victims attempted to flee the scene in their vehicle when the suspect opened fire on their car, striking two people, including Bratcher.

The other victim was ultimately treated and released from the hospital and Bratcher, who was shot in the chest, succumbed to his injuries. Police say the two other people in the vehicle, including the child, were not injured in the shooting.

Authorities announced Monday that as a result of their investigation, 31-year-old Mathew Williams, a parolee, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, first and second degree attempted robbery, first degree assault, and second and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.