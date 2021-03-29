                                                                                                                         
Arrest made in shooting that left Gates teen injured while working for family business in Rochester

Crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested for the shooting that injured a Gates teenager while working for his family store.

Joseph Brewer, 44 of Rochester, was charged with assault in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the Hudson Avenue Sav-More around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found the 15-year-old shot with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

 He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

