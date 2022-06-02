ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager was arrested and charged Thursday for his involvement in the November murder of 15-year-old Ja’Mere Wade.

According to police, 19-year-old Jailyn Johnson of Rochester is charged with Murder in the Second Degree as well as Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Officials say Wade was shot and killed while walking to his car after purchasing marijuana from a drug house on Peckham Street on November 2nd last year.

The 15-year-old was a student at Franklin High School, according to authorities.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident early Thursday morning. He is due to be arraigned on all of the aforementioned charges Friday in Rochester City Court.

