ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An arrest has been made in the July 3 shooting that left one dead, officials with the Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday.

30-year-old Treyshon Pittman of Rochester, who had been shot during the incident, has been arrested for the death of another party involved.

At around 3 a.m., officers say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street.

There, they found 35-year-old Rochester resident DeAnthony Rodgers suffering from “at least one” gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officers say.

Shortly after officers responded to the incident, they say Pittman arrived at Rochester General Hospital with gunshot wounds on his lower body.

Investigators determined that Pittman and Rodgers got into a verbal altercation at the food cart located on the intersection, where they both were shot.

As the situation escalated, Pittman shot and killed Rodgers with a 9mm handgun. Pittman was then shot by an unidentified individual, RPD officers say.

At the time of the murder, officials say Pittman was carrying two handguns and dropped one when fleeing the scene.

Pittman was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and murder in the second degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.