HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Depew man was arrested and charged for kidnapping a Honeoye Falls woman at gunpoint, prosecutors announced Monday.

According to officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were led to the Village of Honeoye Falls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a domestic incident.

Once at the residence, deputies say the victim claimed an ex-boyfriend came to her house and forced her at gunpoint to get in his truck.

According to the woman, the man held the gun in front of her face and fired one shot out of the open right side window after driving around with her in the truck for approximately 20 minutes.

She was brought back to her home after convincing the suspect, who left the scene before she called 911, according to deputies. Following a “Be On the Look Out” broadcast issued by police, deputies were able to arrest 38-year-old Bradley Luper and take him into custody.

Luper was charged with Kidnapping in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash or a $100,000 bond.