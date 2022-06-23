ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man who fled to Texas after shooting and killing another Rochester resident has been arrested in Texas, authorities said Thursday.

23-year-old Trevor Smith III was identified by RPD Major Crimes Unit as the suspect in the April 9 murder of 21-year-old Jeremy Hamilton Jr.

At 3:30 p.m. on April 9, RPD says they responded to the area of Harris Street and Avenue A for reports of gunshots. They say shortly after, they found Hamilton on Saint Paul and Clifford Avenue, and determined he had been shot on Avenue A and then driven to Saint Paul and Clifford Avenue.

Hamilton died shortly after being rushed to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Smith is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm in New York State due to prior felony convictions, authorities say.

Investigators say they learned that Smith fled to Texas shortly after the murder, and on June 21, they traveled to Smith’s location in Harris County, Texas. There, they worked with the Texas US Marshals Task Force to arrest Smith on June 22.

He was charged with murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, authorities say.

Smith currently remains in custody at Harris County, and RPD says they expect to complete the extradition process in the next two weeks, at which point Smith will be arraigned in Rochester.