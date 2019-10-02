Arrest made in downtown hit-and-run that killed a man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have announced an arrest was made in connection to a fatal dowtown hit-and-run Sunday.

Officials say Michael Keating, 55, was struck by an SUV Sunday evening while trying to cross East Main Street.

The striking vehicle left the scene and Keating was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Strong Memorial Hospital Officials say Keating died as a result from his injuries.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Kenneth Smith of Rochester and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident Tuesday.

Police say Smith has been arraigned.

A hit and run on E main has sent one man to the hospital. An eye witness told me it was an older gentleman in an U.S. army jacket, possibly a vet. No word on condition. Police are looking for the driver. More on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/MjOX3ffDM0 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 29, 2019

“I’m just praying. I’m still a little shaken up just to see, the way I saw him flying in the air. It was like a cartoon. It was ridiculous. Then I went up close and I’m seeing him bleed, I’m just praying to God that he makes it before the EMT comes,” said Daryl Drumgoole , a city resident who was at the scene Sunday.

Drumgoole says the man was unconscious after Keating was hit. A woman in another car performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.