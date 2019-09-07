Arrest made in connection with bank robbery in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a robbery at the Five Star Bank in Henrietta.

James McCoy, 39, is charged with third-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny.

On Sunday, August 29, around 5:45 p.m., deputies were called to the Five Star branch on Calkins Road near East Henrietta Road after a suspect entered the building, passed a note to a teller demanding money, and then left with a bag of cash.

A witness outside spotted the man getting into a car and was able to take down the license plate number. Deputies then went to the home of the registered owner who happened to be McCoy’s girlfriend. The vehicle was parked in the garage.

Upon further investigation, investigators determined McCoy was the person who robbed the bank. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail on no bail and is awaiting arraignment.