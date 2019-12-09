Arrest made in connection to August homicide in Phelps

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Ontario County Sheriff’s announced an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred this summer. An indictment into the matter was unsealed Monday.

Luis Boffil-Leyro, 33, is charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Boffil-Leyro is accused in the August 13 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jean Carlos-Rentas.

A motorist who was traveling on the road called 911 and responding deputies located the victim that night.

Boffil-Leyro is scheduled to reappear in Ontario County Court in February 2020. He is currently being held in Livingston County Jail on no bail for a federal violation of parole and weapons charges.