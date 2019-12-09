Arrest made in connection to August homicide in Phelps

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Ontario County Sheriff’s announced an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred this summer. An indictment into the matter was unsealed Monday.

Luis Boffil-Leyro, 33, is charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Boffil-Leyro is accused in the August 13 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Jean Carlos-Rentas.

A motorist who was traveling on the road called 911 and responding deputies located the victim that night.

Boffil-Leyro is scheduled to reappear in Ontario County Court in February 2020. He is currently being held in Livingston County Jail on no bail for a federal violation of parole and weapons charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss