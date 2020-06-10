1  of  74
Arrest made after ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at Geneseo Walmart

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneseo police say a man is under arrest after a stabbing Tuesday at a Walmart store.

Officials say 24-year-old Gregory Cunningham is charged with first degree assault.

Authorities say officers responded to the Walmart on Veteran Drive around 4:30 p.m. for the report of a person in the store who had stabbed someone with a knife.

At the store, officers located a 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital where they are currently in stable condition, officials say.

Police say Cunningham was apprehended inside the store without incident.

Officials say “At this time, there is no apparent connection to Mr. Cunningham and the victim. Both were in the store as customers, when it is alleged that Mr. Cunningham attacked the victim unprovoked and stabbed her multiple times.”

Cunningham was transported to the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP), with a bail recommendation of $50,000 cash / $100,000 bond.

