Arrest made after children struck, dog killed in Wyoming County hit-and-run

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police have made an arrest following a hit-and-run incident in Wyoming County.

Thursday night in the Town of Sheldon, two girls, ages 12 and 14, were walking their dog on Dutch Hollow Rd., near State Route 78, when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police say the operator of the vehicle then drove off.

At the time of the collision, which killed the dog and hospitalized the girls, they were well off the road, walking on the grass.

The 12-year-old’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. The 14-year-old only suffered minor injuries.

After identifying the vehicle as a 2017 Chevy Trax, and eventually locating it, an arrest was made.

State police charged Lauren Hall, 27, with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a serious personal injury auto accident, leaving the scene of injury to certain animals and moving from the lane unsafely.

It is not clear if the Strykersville woman is in custody.