Arrest made after attempted theft of Warhol painting at Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester say a person has been arrested in connection to an attempted theft of artwork from the gallery.

Officials say the attempted theft occurred during the afternoon of Saturday January 31.

Officials say the person in question attempted to exit the gallery space around 12:30 p.. when they were encountered by a member of the MAG’s security team.

Officials say security was able to secure the artwork, and then the person in question left the building. The artwork, a Warhol, remains safely at the MAG according to museum officials.

Wednesday, Rochester police made an arrest in connection to the attempted theft and the suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was charged with attempted grand larceny in the second degree.