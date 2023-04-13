ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Buffalo man was arrested for grand larceny after allegedly stealing two sports cars worth $200,000.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told that two people entered a business in Avon on March 22 and stole the two cars. Investigators later identified one of the suspects as 20-year-old Richard Lucas III.

Investigators then said they were able to find one of the cars parked at a hotel in the Town of Lackawanna. The vehicle was secured by authorities.

Deputies said they found the second car inside a garage in Buffalo. Two suspects were taken into custody, and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, but were not believe to be involved with the theft.

Lucas was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree grand larceny, third-degree burglary, and second and third-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail and was released on his own recognizance.