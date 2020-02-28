Armed Rochester drug trafficker sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 25-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to felony charges in U.S. District Court.

Lorenzo Wade was arrested on July 6, 2018, after law enforcement searched a home on McArdle Street in Rochester. The officers found over 15 grams of “a substance containing heroin,” fentanyl, and a fentanyl analogue, “some of which was packed for distribution,” according to authorities.

Officers say they also found a non-functioning Tec-9 semiautomatic pistol, which was loaded with 37 rounds of ammunition. Following his arrest, Wade told officers he purchased the pistol for $800, and that he knew it did not function because he had tried it. Wade told officers he used the handgun as a prop in music videos he had made. He also admitted to selling drugs.

Wade’s case was brought to the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, also known as PSN.

PSN is the centerpiece in the Department of Justice’s “violent crime reduction efforts.”

In a press release, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said PSN, “focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.”

Wade pleaded guilty to felony charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Fentanyl Analogue and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

He has also been sentenced to four years of supervised release.