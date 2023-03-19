WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of an Arcadia man Saturday after a sexual harassment complaint investigation.

Ryan Russell, 50, was arrested by deputies in Arcadia for forcible touching.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says these charges stem from a sexual harassment complaint filed at Russell’s place of employment. They add it is alleged that Russell inappropriately touched a female co-worker after making several sexual comments towards her.

Russell was taken to the Wayne County Jail and awaits CAP arraignment.