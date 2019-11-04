ARC worker charged with murder of elderly resident

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 65-year-old staff member at an Arc of Steuben home in Hornell has been charged with killing a 60-year-old male resident.

Police responded to a 911 call on Nov. 4 around 7:39 a.m. to the report of a male with a neck injury at 65 Elm Street.

Jay Sprague was found deceased in an upstairs bedroom with a neck injury, according to police.

Alan Schultheis, a worker at the residence, has been charged with murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence. Police arrested Schultheis after interviewing him at the Hornell Police Department.

Neighbors tell our reporter at the scene that four men lived in the house.