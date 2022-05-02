MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WTEN) — NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and Seagram’s liquor fortune heir Clare Bronfman are set to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan on May 3. NXIVM, a Clifton Park-based organization, drew national attention for operating as a “sex cult” that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering.

According to the Court of Appeals, Raniere is appealing his conviction and Bronfman is appealing her sentence. The appeals are set to start at 2 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse. The prosecution is set to get 10 minutes to speak. Attorneys for Raniere and Bronfman will each get five minutes.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020 and is currently incarcerated at a federal prison in Arizona. He was also ordered to pay $3.5 million in restitution to 21 victims of the sex-trafficking scheme, which includes the cost of surgically removing scars from branding rituals performed by a secret sorority.

Bronfman was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison for her role in NXIVM. She was convicted of conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information. She was also fined $500,000 and ordered to pay $96,605 in restitution to the victim “Jane Doe 12.”

There were a total of six NXIVM co-defendants, all of whom have been convicted and sentenced. Co-founder Nancy Salzman was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, Lauren Salzman was sentenced to five years probation, and bookkeeper Kathy Russell was sentenced to two years probation.

The oral arguments will be live-streamed on the U.S. Courts website, starting at 2 p.m. on May 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.