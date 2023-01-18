Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing.

On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance vestibule.

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder.

Lovett, who police said was on parole for an assault conviction at the time of the stabbing, is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday.