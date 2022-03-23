ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being stabbed during an overnight altercation with another man on Glide Street Wednesday.

According to officials, police responded to the 800 block of Glide Street around 3:15 a.m. for the report of a man who had been stabbed.

Investigators at the scene learned a 22-year-old man had been involved in an altercation and was stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police were able to take the suspect in custody at the scene of the incident.