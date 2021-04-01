Allegany County man facing felony sex abuse charges for crimes dating back to the ’80s

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a 75-year-old man is facing numerous counts of felony sex abuse charges for crimes he committed between 1987 and 1998 — and additional charges are expected.

An investigation began on October 25, 2020 when sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Avon after a woman called and claimed she was sexually abused in the late ’90s by an individual she knew.

Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations began the investigation into the allegations and learned of more victims who were sexually abused and raped by the subject — dating back over 60 years. All of the victims were children at the time of the alleged crimes. Over the course of the investigation officials interviewed victims in both New York state and traveled to speak with out of state residents.

As a result of the investigation, Frank J. Wright, 75, was arrested on March 25 for the crimes he committed in the Town of Avon between 1987 and 1988. He was charged with five counts of felony Rape in the First Degree. These crimes were allegedly committed when the victim was 12 years-old.

On March 26, Wright was charged with an additional five counts of felony Sodomy in the First Degree for crimes he allegedly committed in the Town of Springwater between 1992 and 1996 against a separate victim, a 5-year-old.

Later on March 26, he was charged with two counts of felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and one count of felony Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the Second Degree for crimes he allegedly committed in 1998 in the Town of Avon against a third victim, a 4-year-old.

Wright was arraigned on March 27 and is currently housed at the Livingston County Jail being held on bail and awaiting his next court appearance.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. Any additional victims of Wright are asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (585) 243-7100 or (844) LCSO. TIP.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.