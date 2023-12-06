ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The four teens in the case of an assault at Clyde Savannah High School will return to court on Wednesday.

The defendants — two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy — were accused of being involved in the assault of a 14-year-old boy inside the school’s locker room. The four were members of the school’s Varsity Football team, which led to the team’s season ending.

The 15-year-old, 17-year-old, and one of the 16-year-olds faces charges of felony aggravated sexual abuse, first-degree hazing, and forcible touching. The other 16-year-old, who is being charged with unlawful surveillance, is being sent to family court due to him being 15 at the time he was charged.

On the community side of things, the Clyde-Savannah school board held a meeting last month, but many parents were disappointed that they were unable to voice their concerns over the situation.

All four teens are expected to appear in court at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.