Alex Rideout, convicted in father’s 2016 murder, granted parole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Alex Rideout, convicted of tampering with evidence in the 2016 murder of his father Craig Rideout, has been granted parole.

The Department of Corrections says following an interview with the Board of Parole, Rideout was granted an open date with a release date of March 30, 2021 or earlier. He will be released to community supervision with a maximum expiration date of July 15, 2025.

Craig Rideout, 50, was reported missing on July 20, 2016 and was found later that day. Yates County investigators found his body in a wooded area, wrapped in a tarp with bungee cords. His face was disfigured from acid.

Alex was convicted of tampering with evidence in the case, and his mother Laura Rideout and brother Colin Rideout were both convicted of murder.

Alex was previously denied parole in 2019.

Monroe County Sheriff’s investigators say Colin and Alex tried to dump gloves, solvents and drain cleaner into a pond at Mendon Ponds Park.

