ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Albion police have released more information in the case of 28-year-old Nicholas Laffin, a Rochester man accused of producing child pornography.

On Wednesday, investigators released Laffin’s mugshot to the public out of concern that there may be more victims connected to Laffin in the surrounding area.

Albion police charged Laffin with second-degree criminal sex act, second-degree rape, acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 years old, and making a false written statement. He also faces a federal charge of production and possession of child pornography.

On December 27, police received a report that a man was found in a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom. The suspect was left in the bedroom. A few days later, officers said they found Laffin near the victim’s home and told them that his cell phone was stolen.

After a search of Laffin’s phone, they were able to recover pornographic pictures and video involving the 13-year-old victim.

Police are asking anyone whose child had contact with Laffin to call 911.