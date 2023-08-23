ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Albion man who was convicted of possession of child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Spencer Hart, 39, was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and having a prior conviction under laws relating to the possession or receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in October 2018, Hart was convicted of attempted possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child.

In July 2020, a search warrant took place at Hart’s home, and child pornography was found on a computer that belonged to him. Prosecutors say Hart had more than 600 images of child pornography — some photos contained prepubescent minors, and depicted violence against children.

Prosecutors say Hart admitted that he distributed child pornography using a peer-to-peer software program in June 2020.

Hart was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.