Albion man arrested after allegedly stabbing two step children

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — An Albion man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his two step children.

According to the Albion Police Department, Isaiah Alexander was arrested on Wednesday and charged with:

one count of attempted murder

two counts of first degree assault

one count of first degree attempted assault

one count of endangering the welfare of child

According to APD, officers and troopers with the New York State Police responded to Oak Orchard Estates Mobile Home Park for the report of a stabbing.

In a statement, police say Alexander “allegedly stabbed a 17 year old male in the upper chest area. While attempting to prevent further injury to the 17 year old male, a 20 year old female suffered a severe laceration to her hand.”

Additional charges may be forthcoming. Alexander was remanded to Orleans County Jail on $50,000 Cash, $100,000 Bond or $200,000 Partially Secured Bond.