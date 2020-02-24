Albany JCC, 18 others received ‘threatening email’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a “threatening email” containing a possible bomb threat was sent to the center.

An official at The Office of Emergency Management said the email containing a bomb threat to the Albany and 18 other Jewish Community Centers state-wide was received at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Albany Police Department, State Police and several other law enforcement entities responded to the scene soon-after and conducted a thorough search of the building and cleared the scene at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene as well to ensure the safety of the center and to give a statement to the community.

Cuomo said there have been about 42 incidents of antisemitism in New York State alone in the past couple of months.

“This was a terrible unfortunate incident but it in no way reflects how people feel about the Jewish community in the capital district or in this state,” Cuomo said.

“These types of situations are so ugly and so unfortunate. What’s worse is we’re seeing more and more of them. We’ve had about 42 incidents of antisemitism in this state this past couple of months so it’s not getting better. It’s only getting worse.”

$60 million in federal funding was designated to protect religious institutions from threats after several JCCs — including one in Brighton — were targeting.

It’s unclear if the JCC of Rochester was among the 18 emailed bomb threats.

An investigation is underway and he said police will work to track down the source of the email threat.