Albany County mother arrested for assaulting baby

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (WROC) – Police outside Albany received a complaint on October 16 about a 10-month-old baby that was not breathing. Officers with the Watervliet Police Department responded to 7th Avenue in Watervliet where an officer was immediately escorted to a bedroom where the baby was laying on its back and showed signs of medical distress.

The officer performed life-saving efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived to the scene. The investigation determined the baby’s injuries were the result of multiple violent assaults by the baby’s mother, Samantha Valentine.

On Tuesday, October 26, Watervliet police detectives arrested 31-year-old Valentine and charged her with three counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 2nd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.



“This defendant’s actions are unequivocal proof that monsters walk amongst us. The brutal way

this baby was assaulted defies all decency and compassion,” Watervliet Police Chief Joseph

Centanni said. “Parents are supposed to protect their children from danger, not act as the source of it.

I kindly ask the community to pray for the full recovery of this precious child. Each member of

the Watervliet Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring the people responsible

for these types of criminal acts to justice.”

Valentine was arraigned in Watervliet Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

“This case is unique and disturbing for several reasons,” Centanni said. “First, the assaults were captured on video from the baby cam that was in the child’s room. Second, the assaults took place over a four-day period and were horrific. Third, the house was condemned for unsanitary and filthy conditions. Fourth, we removed ferrets, cats, a deceased squirrel and a lizard from the home. Fifth, the defendant was arrested in 2019 for selling sick kittens that died shortly after they were delivered.”