After police chase and K9 tracking, wanted Liverpool man found hiding in sewer tunnel

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, at approximately 11 p.m., a Cicero Police Officer was conducting an investigation into a harassment complaint when they located a man wanted by law enforcement, Nathan Johnson of Liverpool.
Johnson is accused of stealing multiple credit cards from an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a Target on Brewerton Road in Cicero, sheriff’s deputies say.
The 20-year-old was seen walking around the Bayshore Apartment complex when the officer spotted him, deputies say. When the officer approached Johnson, he fled into a nearby wooded area. With assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Air 1 Helicopter, law enforcement used an infrared camera system to locate him, and found him hiding in a sewage tunnel on Bartel Road near Interstate 81.
At the same time, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 had tracked the man to the tunnel as well. The suspect obeyed the K-9 handler’s instructions to surrender, and he was subsequently arrested without further incident.
According to sheriff’s deputies, Nathan Johnson was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for the following charges:
- Grand larceny in the fourth degree
- Coercion in the third degree
- Criminal contempt in the second degree
Johnson was arraigned on Friday morning, and is currently being held in the Justice Center on bail set at $5,000 cash/$15,000 bond.