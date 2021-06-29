After police chase and K9 tracking, wanted Liverpool man found hiding in sewer tunnel

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, at approximately 11 p.m., a Cicero Police Officer was conducting an investigation into a harassment complaint when they located a man wanted by law enforcement, Nathan Johnson of Liverpool.

Johnson is accused of stealing multiple credit cards from an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a Target on Brewerton Road in Cicero, sheriff’s deputies say.

The 20-year-old was seen walking around the Bayshore Apartment complex when the officer spotted him, deputies say. When the officer approached Johnson, he fled into a nearby wooded area. With assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Air 1 Helicopter, law enforcement used an infrared camera system to locate him, and found him hiding in a sewage tunnel on Bartel Road near Interstate 81.

At the same time, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 had tracked the man to the tunnel as well. The suspect obeyed the K-9 handler’s instructions to surrender, and he was subsequently arrested without further incident.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Nathan Johnson was arrested on a felony arrest warrant for the following charges:

Grand larceny in the fourth degree

Coercion in the third degree

Criminal contempt in the second degree

Johnson was arraigned on Friday morning, and is currently being held in the Justice Center on bail set at $5,000 cash/$15,000 bond.