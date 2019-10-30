After 3 years on the run, wanted fugitive taken into custody in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After three years on the run, a wanted fugitive is now in police custody.

Patrick Flowers, 28, has been wanted since 2016. Police say he shot a man that caused permanent injuries.

That shooting took place shortly after Flowers was released from prison for a separate assault conviction.

U.S. Marshals found Flowers near the intersection of Hollenbeck Street and Morrill Street in Rochester Tuesday.

Marshals also found a loaded hand gun in his possession.

The gun was reported stolen.

Flowers is now being held at the Monroe County Jail.

