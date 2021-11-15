2 suspects of recent homicide in custody after police investigation in East Rochester

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two suspects of a recent homicide are in custody after a multi-agency police investigation prompted road closures in East Rochester Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

A portion of Linden Avenue in East Rochester was closed Monday morning due to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation in the area, but roads have since reopened to traffic.

Authorities said around 4:40 a.m. that the investigation was centered around the area of West Linden Avenue and North Washington Street in East Rochester.

This is the house in question pic.twitter.com/du9mynwR6P — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 15, 2021

Officials say officers with the U.S. Marshals, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Police Department were all involved in the investigation.

Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino and the RPD Major Crimes Unit also assisted in the investigation. Evidence techs from RPD could be scene collecting multiple bags of windows at the scene through a busted out window.

Officials originally said as traffic on Linden was shut down between 909 Linden and N. Washington with N. Washington also closed to traffic between Walnut Street and W. Linden. Roads reopened to traffic around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say they will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.