ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of murdering an employee at a Rochester Burger King in January pleaded not guilty Thursday in court.

Dashaun Tubbs, 19 is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Sideic Robinson, also 19.

Robinson was finishing a weekend shift at the Lyell Avenue Burger King when investigators said Tubbs shot him inside the restaurant. Police at the time called it a targeted shooting.

Tubbs was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and faces separate charges in connection to a shooting on Saint James Street in February. He is currently being held without bail.