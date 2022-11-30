ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police caught him holding a gun in the area of Carter Street and Roycroft Drive.

New York State Parole officers said they saw 45-year-old Peter Barbosa standing in front of a Roycroft Dr. home with a handgun. He got in his vehicle and was about to back out of the driveway when police stopped him.

Investigators recovered a handgun loaded with 15 rounds. They said the gun was constructed from pieces of other handguns — adding that one of the handguns used during the construction was stolen.

Barbosa was taken to Monroe County Jail and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.