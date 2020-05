ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Monday, leaving him in critical condition.

The boy was transported to Strong with a head injury.

The driver of the vehicle was a 32-year-old female city resident with a suspended license. She will be charged with a AUO in the first degree. She was arrested for driving while intoxicated and additional charges are possible.

The 9-year-old is in critical but stable condition at Strong.