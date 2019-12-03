9 arrested in skylight incident, injured teen made ‘remarkable recovery’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine teens have been arrested in connection with an incident at a Penfield middle school over the summer where a teen suffered serious injuries after falling through a skylight above the gymnasium.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say all of the accused are charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, a Class-B misdemeanor. The nine people are:

Christopher Barnett, 19 of Penfield

Jayden Bulger, 18, Penfield

ChaseD’Hont, 19, of Penfield

Jacob Emmick, 18, Penfield

Maxwell Hoadley, 19, of Macedon

William Laing, 18 of Penfield

Miles Lieber, 18 of Penfield

Michael Mitchell of 18, Penfield

Jack Schlifke, 18 of Penfield

Laing was the teen who fell through the skylight, in an incident that officials described as “tragic.” According to friends, Laing was talented, active, and kind.

“He’s a very talented guitar player,” Maness said in August. “We were in some of the school concerts together. Overall, he’s a well-liked guy. He played football and he’s a good guy.”

Laing was arrested Monday, and was discharged from the hospital recently. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew DeLyser says he has made “a remarkable recovery” after the fall.

“That night of the incident, we weren’t sure he was going to live, so we were very shocked in a very happy way that he’s doing as well as he is,” DeLyser said.

Lieber was arrested and arraigned on the charge, the other eight were issued appearance tickets.

“Sometimes as humans we tend to make bad decisions and compound those bad decisions with more bad decisions,” DeLyser said. “Mr. Lieber made a bad decision to go on that roof that night, but made, in my opinion, an incredibly brave decision to call first responders and save his friend.”

Backstory

Around 12:30 a.m. on August 15, Laing, a 2019 Penfield High School graduate was seriously injured after falling through the skylight above the gymnasium at Bay Trail Middle School of the Penfield Central School District.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located a teen on top of the roof, who said his friend, Lieber, fell through the skylight, and was laying on the floor of the gymnasium.

Deputies said they then made a forced entry into the school and found the teen unresponsive. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Deputies said the students went on top of the school to smoke marijuana when Laing fell through the window.

Deputies say the nine teens were arrested between October 1 and December 2. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with further information regarding the incident to call 911.

Penfield Central School District officials released this statement after the arrests were announced:

“For the past several months, the Penfield Central School District has worked closely with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on its investigation of the Aug. 15, 2019 incident that occurred at Bay Trail Middle School. The investigation revealed that several individuals were on the roof, in addition to the 2019 graduate who tragically fell through the skylight and the individual who called 911. The District takes the safety and security of its students,staff and facilities seriously, and made the decision to move forward with the prosecution of all of the individuals involved. We appreciate the work of the Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.