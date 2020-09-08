8 arrested for alleged burglary after sheriffs post surveillance to Facebook

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested eight local individuals between the ages of 19 and 21 for two burglaries at Caroga Arts Collective.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated two burglaries at the former Sherman’s Amusement Park property, one in July and one in August. On these occasions, police say the eight individuals entered a building, took several items, and smashed beer mugs on the dance floor.

The incidents were caught on surveillance cameras, and the Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying the individuals by sharing screenshots from the video on Facebook. They say that this was the Sheriff’s Office most popular Facebook post in over four years on the social media platform. It was viewed over 413,000 times and shared over 7,800 times. Officers credit social media with helping them identify all eight within 24 hours.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak to these individuals in regards to a burglary investigation.

The people seen in the surveillance footage have been identified by police as:

Serena M. Tripp, 20, of Burnt Hills

Madison Cooper, 19, of Rexford

Timothy McCarthy, 20, of Clifton Park

Deirdre N. Rafferty, 20, of Burnt Hills

Alyssa J. Slingerland, 20, of Clifton Park

Luciano Sciocchetti, 20, of Niskayuna

Aerin A. Dicruttalo, 20, of Burnt Hills

Quinn J. Coccetti, 21, of Clifton Park

All were charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny, which together are worth a maximum sentence of up to eight years if convicted.

After the viral surveillance post, the next video with the highest views was around 115,000 for a weather-related disaster post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.