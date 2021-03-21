Seventh Street shooting leaves 3 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are in the hospital after they were shot on Seventh Street.

Police say they responded to the report of two people shot — once they arrived they found a 16-year-old male city resident and a 54-year-old female city resident, both were shot at least once. They were taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old male city resident was also shot, but was taken to RGH by private vehicle. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate, but no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.