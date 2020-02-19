7-Eleven robber who spurred manhunt to be sentenced Wednesday

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Burgess, the man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Phelps in September, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The Lyons man was originally charged with second degree robbery and third degree larceny, but last month he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, theft of the vehicle used in the robbery, and theft of tools from a Thruway project. As part of Burgess’ guilty plea, he waived his right to appeal.

Burgess spurred a manhunt after the 7-Eleven robbery. He was deemed armed and dangerous by officials, and the search forced a closure of a school in Lyons.

“I didn’t want the children and students walking home while we were doing these search operations,” said Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts on the decision to close schools in Lyons back in September.

Burgess was also identified by authorities in videos on YouTube where he was seen making threatening comments. Officials at the time said the videos he posted made him a danger to himself and the community.

“I know he has been in some trouble before but nothing major. He paid for what he did before and we all thought he was getting his life straightened out and with his dad passing a few months ago it just seemed to take a downward spiral from there,” said Burgess’ cousin Wendy Jermyn back in September.

During Burgess’ arraignment, whenever the public defender would speak on his behalf, Burgess would say “I can talk for myself, I’m a social media star.” On the way out of court, he told his family to keep watching his YouTube channel saying, “this is just the beginning.”

